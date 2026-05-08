Malappuram teen Tejas P suicide, father alleges teacher harassment
India
A 14-year-old boy named Tejas P was found dead by suicide in Malappuram, Kerala, on May 2.
His father, Hareesh, said teachers at his private school mentally harassed him over grades and threatened to mark his transfer certificate, which could have made it tough for Tejas to join another school.
Student protests outside school, some detained
After these claims surfaced, student groups like SFI, MSF, and the Fraternity Movement held protests outside the school.
Some were detained by police, while others staged a sit-in before being removed.
The school has denied all allegations of harassment, and extra police have been posted around the campus to keep things calm.