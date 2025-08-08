Next Article
Malaria cases in Delhi hit 5-year high: What's the danger
Delhi just hit a five-year high with 135 malaria cases reported since January—most of them coming from the West Zone.
Numbers have climbed steadily: last year saw 115, but it was only 16 back in 2021.
Health officials are calling this a wake-up call for better prevention and awareness.
Dengue cases also on the rise
It's not just malaria on the rise—dengue cases have jumped to 291, especially in the Central Zone, and there are also 20 chikungunya cases this year.
The city's civic body has sent out about 76,000 legal notices over mosquito breeding, after finding mosquitoes in more than one lakh homes.
Basically: clean up those coolers and rooftops to help keep everyone safe!