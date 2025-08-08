Malaria cases in Delhi hit 5-year high: What's the danger

Dengue cases also on the rise

It's not just malaria on the rise—dengue cases have jumped to 291, especially in the Central Zone, and there are also 20 chikungunya cases this year.

The city's civic body has sent out about 76,000 legal notices over mosquito breeding, after finding mosquitoes in more than one lakh homes.

Basically: clean up those coolers and rooftops to help keep everyone safe!