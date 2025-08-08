Next Article
'Graveyard of sorts': Survivor recalls flash floods in Uttarakhand
Furqan Ahmed managed a narrow escape from the sudden flash floods in Dharali, Uttarakhand, on August 8, 2025.
While waiting for his friends at the market, he quickly drove away as the floodwaters hit—his close call was caught on video, but sadly, his friends couldn't reach safety in time.
'I pray for the missing and dead'
Now airlifted to Uttarkashi and safe himself, Ahmed is still searching for his missing friends.
With around 60-70 people feared dead and the once-busy market now just debris, he describes Dharali as a "graveyard of sorts."
Despite everything, Ahmed visits a local mosque to pray for those missing and affected—holding onto hope even as the community faces huge loss.