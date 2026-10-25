Malayil Hamza led Manjeri march urging removal of Gyanesh Kumar
India
Magician Malayil Hamza led a solidarity march on Sunday (October 25, 2026), backing calls to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Organized by the Banner Cultural Forum, the march stood out by mixing magic tricks and poetry to get its message across.
It kicked off in Manjeri with cartoonist Usman Irimbuzhi and traveled through several towns, turning protest into an artful experience.
Artists encouraged Jantar Mantar protest participation
Artists like G.K. Ram Mohan, T.K. Bose, and P.K. Prabhash joined the route, addressing receptions held along the route.
The event encouraged more people, to join the Jantar Mantar protest, showing how creativity can power social change.