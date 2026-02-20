Malaysia consulate officer duped of ₹79 lakh in crypto scam
India
A 41-year-old immigration officer at the Malaysia Consulate General in Mumbai lost nearly ₹79 lakh to a crypto investment scam.
It started when he joined a WhatsApp group called "EG Plan" in January 2024, where scammers shared trading tips.
After receiving initial returns of ₹1.69 lakh, he trusted the scheme and ended up investing much more between April 2024 and June 2025.
Scammers vanished after the officer tried to withdraw his money
When the officer tried to withdraw his money—plus an extra ₹18 lakh "processing fee"—the scammers vanished, cutting off all contact.
Feeling stressed and embarrassed, he waited over a year before reporting it to cyber police.
Now, police have charged 10 unidentified suspects with conspiracy and fraud, and are tracking down those involved.