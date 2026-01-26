Malaysian fugitives deported, clash with Mumbai airport security

Over 80 crimes tied to the trio; now held under tight watch

These fugitives are linked to more than 80 serious crimes in Malaysia—including murder in Klang, arson attacks, robberies, and public shootings.

With 80 prior criminal records and 34 drug-related offenses between them, they're now locked up under 24/7 security at the airport while waiting for elite Malaysian police to take them back.

Indian officials are also looking into how they managed to travel despite international alerts on their names.