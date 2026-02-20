Male students harass female journalists outside exam center
India
Female journalists covering the Class 12 board exams were allegedly harassed by a group of male students outside the exam center.
As reporters tried to get student reactions, videos show some boys surrounding, pushing, and verbally abusing them—turning things chaotic fast.
Netizens react to the incident
Clips of the incident quickly spread on social media, with people slamming the students' behavior and at least one user urging police intervention if the clip was widely shared.
Many called out the lack of respect shown to women, with some users condemning the behavior.
The whole episode has sparked fresh conversations about basic respect and civic sense among young people.