Malkajgiri police ban drones in Secunderabad during Narendra Modi meeting
India
If you were thinking of flying your drone around Secunderabad this Sunday, you'll want to hold off.
Malkajgiri police have banned drones of any capacity, para-gliders, and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft in Begumpet, Bowenpally, and Marredpally from 12am to 12 midnight on May 10.
This move is all about keeping things safe while Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a big public meeting at Parade Ground.
Ban covers uncrewed aircraft, violators warned
The ban covers drones, paragliders, and even remote-controlled microlight aircraft: basically anything that flies without a pilot on board.
Deputy Commissioner Ch. Sridhar says anyone caught breaking the rule could face legal trouble.