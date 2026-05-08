Malkajgiri police ban drones in Secunderabad during Narendra Modi meeting India May 08, 2026

If you were thinking of flying your drone around Secunderabad this Sunday, you'll want to hold off.

Malkajgiri police have banned drones of any capacity, para-gliders, and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft in Begumpet, Bowenpally, and Marredpally from 12am to 12 midnight on May 10.

This move is all about keeping things safe while Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a big public meeting at Parade Ground.