Malkajgiri's 1st woman police commissioner B Sumathi tests safety undercover
B Sumathi, Malkajgiri's first woman police commissioner, decided to see what it's really like for women out late in Hyderabad.
She dressed simply and headed to the Dilsukhnagar bus stop at 12:30am (just her and her phone) while plainclothes officers kept a quiet watch.
Nearly 40 men approached Sumathi
Over several hours, nearly 40 men approached her. Some just wanted to chat, but others crossed the line with vulgar comments or suspicious behavior.
Police teams stepped in when needed, detaining a few for questioning and counseling others on how to behave better.
Sumathi's hands-on approach has sparked conversation online about women's safety, and earned her plenty of praise.
Sumathi, 2006-batch IPS, highlights safety focus
Sumathi is a 2006-batch IPS officer with experience in intelligence and women's protection roles.
Her undercover mission shows she's serious about making public spaces safer for everyone.