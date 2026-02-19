Mamata Banerjee interfered with ED's raid at I-PAC office: ED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interfered with their raid at the I-PAC office in Kolkata, which was part of a money laundering investigation linked to a big coal scam.
According to the ED, Banerjee and her team halted a back-up process of a computer and an e-mail dump and took away the computer, despite protests from the agency.
Supreme Court has paused local police cases against the ED
This clash isn't just political drama—it's about how evidence gets handled when powerful people are involved.
The ED claims their officers were even confined during the raid, forcing them to leave early.
Now, the Supreme Court has paused local police cases against the ED and is keeping an eye on things with CCTV orders.
The next hearing is set for March 18, 2026, so this standoff is far from over.