Mamata Banerjee interfered with ED's raid at I-PAC office: ED

Supreme Court has paused local police cases against the ED

This clash isn't just political drama—it's about how evidence gets handled when powerful people are involved.

The ED claims their officers were even confined during the raid, forcing them to leave early.

Now, the Supreme Court has paused local police cases against the ED and is keeping an eye on things with CCTV orders.

The next hearing is set for March 18, 2026, so this standoff is far from over.