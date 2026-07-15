Mambakkam panchayat head Veerasamy arrested after viral ₹1.3L bribe video
India
Veera, alias Veerasamy, who headed the Mambakkam panchayat and was TVK's Chengalpattu East district deputy secretary, got arrested on Wednesday after a contractor named Naveen accused him of demanding a ₹1.3 lakh bribe.
Things escalated quickly when a video showing Veerasamy accepting the cash went viral. Police stepped in right away.
TVK expels Veerasamy from party
TVK wasted no time and kicked Veerasamy out of the party.
A special police team, led by Inspector Praveen Rajesh, arrested him soon after Naveen's complaint.
He was sent to judicial custody by the Thiruporur Court.
The case is another reminder that authorities are taking corruption in local government seriously.