Mamta Ahirwar found dead inside bed box in Sagar district
India
Mamta Ahirwar, a 45-year-old dancer known for performing at local weddings and fairs, was found dead in her Sagar district home.
Her children, who had been away job hunting, returned to a strange smell and had to break open the locked door with neighbors, discovering their mother's body hidden inside a bed box.
Police probe communications, autopsy results pending
Police are treating Mamta's last known communications and the locked house to figure out what happened.
She had been a widow for nearly 15 years after her husband passed away.
An autopsy has been done, but results are still pending as investigators work to bring clarity and justice to this sad situation.