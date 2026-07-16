Mamura Noida blaze kills 2 and traps over 100 residents
A fire broke out in a four-story building in Mamura, Noida, on Wednesday, July 15, killing two people and trapping more than 100 residents.
The blaze is suspected to have started from an electric scooter battery charging on the ground floor.
Firefighters got there quickly, but narrow lanes meant their trucks couldn't reach the building, making rescue efforts tough.
Illegal Noida building owner, leaseholder arrested
The building, home to around 50 families, was built illegally and didn't have proper fire safety measures.
Most people were evacuated, some escaping across rooftops with ladders.
Police have arrested the building owner and leaseholder for ignoring safety rules.
Experts say tragedies like this are more likely when buildings aren't regulated, highlighting long-standing regulatory gaps in Noida's village areas.