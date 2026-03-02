Man accused of attacking YouTuber Saleem Wastik killed in encounter
Zeeshan, accused of trying to murder YouTuber Saleem Wastik, was killed during a late-night police encounter near Nithari Road, Ghaziabad.
Police say Zeeshan fired first, injuring two policemen and striking a sub-inspector's bulletproof jacket before being shot and later dying at the hospital.
His accomplice managed to escape.
Wastik was attacked on February 27
Wastik, a 50-year-old ex-Muslim YouTuber known for his anti-Islam views, was attacked in his office by two men who stabbed him several times before fleeing.
He remains in critical condition at GTB Hospital's ICU.
Police have filed an attempt-to-murder case and named several suspects; the investigation is ongoing with special teams on the case.