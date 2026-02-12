Man arrested after 46 years for stealing wheat
India
After 46 years, police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested Salim, now 59, for a wheat theft dating back to 1980.
He'd been living under a new name and quietly running a grocery shop with his son, about 90km from where it all happened.
The arrest came as part of a crackdown on long-missing suspects.
His family has never been questioned before now
Salim's wife, Tasleem, shared that he was just 13-15 years old when the theft took place and said their family had never been questioned before now.
She also mentioned having to pay bail and compensation after his sudden arrest.