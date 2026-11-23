Man arrested for allegedly assaulting 16-year-old on Rajya Rani Express
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on the Rajya Rani Express in Kerala.
The incident happened near Thiruvananthapuram North Railway Station while the girl was traveling with her family in connection with her sister's admission to an educational institution.
Family and passengers detain accused Aravind
The girl's quick call for help got immediate support from her family and fellow passengers, who detained the accused until police arrived.
This comes just after another recent attack at Pettah Railway Station, raising fresh worries about passenger safety on trains.
Railway police say Aravind is presently being questioned by the Railway Police.