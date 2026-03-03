Man arrested for bomb threats to schools, courts via email

Biswas's motives and possible connections are still being investigated

Biswas reportedly targeted as many as 34 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara on February 16, six courts the following day, plus several other schools over the past few months—all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

The Ahmedabad city crime branch and cyber cell tracked him down and now have him in custody.

A police release called the operation "a major breakthrough in maintaining public safety and digital security."

Investigators are still digging into his motives and possible connections.