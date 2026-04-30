Man arrested for killing stepdaughter after sexual abuse accusation India Apr 30, 2026

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Greater Noida. The incident happened after the girl accused him of sexual abuse.

Police say he strangled her at an under-construction site, then tried to cover it up by dumping her body 15km away and filing a false missing-person report, claiming she vanished while buying milk.