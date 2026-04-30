Man arrested for killing stepdaughter after sexual abuse accusation
India
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Greater Noida. The incident happened after the girl accused him of sexual abuse.
Police say he strangled her at an under-construction site, then tried to cover it up by dumping her body 15km away and filing a false missing-person report, claiming she vanished while buying milk.
CCTV prompted confession, autopsy confirmed strangulation
CCTV footage showing the man with a suspicious sack led to his confession.
The girl had earlier told her grandmother about being abused and stayed with her until just days before the crime.
After recovering the body, an autopsy confirmed strangulation.
The accused now faces serious charges, including murder and evidence tampering under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.