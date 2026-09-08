Fake PMO official arrested over Modi security scare duped: Lawyer
What's the story
Rohan Parekh, the man arrested for allegedly impersonating a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, has been remanded in police custody till September 11. In court, his lawyer argued that Parekh had been duped into believing he was working for the PMO. The lawyer claimed Parekh received an offer letter, an identity card, and a letter allegedly signed by PM.
Incident details
Incident happened a day before PM Modi's visit
The incident occurred on Monday, a day before PM Modi's visit to the Jio World Centre. The Mumbai Police has since clarified that the incident has no connection with the Prime Minister's visit on Tuesday.
According to Mumbai Police, Parekh entered Jio World Plaza while preparations for the event were underway.
Parekh's bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, later tried to enter carrying a firearm but was stopped by security personnel at the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD).
Document authenticity
Discrepancies in the document raised suspicion
Parekh then showed his ID card identifying him as a Grade C official of the PMO. However, discrepancies in the document like not having a validity date raised suspicion.
"Three men allegedly used...suspicious government ID card and forced their way, armed with a firearm, past mall security into Jio World Plaza. An FIR has been filed at BKC PS under various BNS sections, including impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry armed with a weapon," police said.
Personal visit
Defense explains Parekh's presence at venue
Parekh's lawyer claimed that the alleged PMO ID card was only sent to him as a screenshot and not physically handed over.
The lawyer said Parekh was offered a role by someone named Tarun Kapoor and received an email regarding the Defense Acquisition Policy from Tarun Gupta.
The defense argued that these communications could have been part of a scam targeting Parekh.
The lawyer said Parekh had handed over all the documents and communications available to concerned authorities.
Ongoing investigation
Firearm found to be licensed
The defense also explained Parekh's presence at the venue, saying he was there for personal work.
His lawyer claimed he went to buy perfume for his fiance.
Regarding his bodyguard, the defense argued that Parekh had kept a personal one since 2024 and had received directives to appoint one in December of that year.
The firearm carried by Kunde was found to be licensed, Mumbai Police confirmed.