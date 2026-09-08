Fake PMO official arrested over Modi security scare duped: Lawyer

The incident occurred on Monday, a day before PM Modi's visit to the Jio World Centre. The Mumbai Police has since clarified that the incident has no connection with the Prime Minister's visit on Tuesday.

According to Mumbai Police, Parekh entered Jio World Plaza while preparations for the event were underway.

Parekh's bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, later tried to enter carrying a firearm but was stopped by security personnel at the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD).