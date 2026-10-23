Man arrested Westcliff-on-Sea over TikTok spitting on David Amess statue
India
A man in his 30s has been arrested in Westcliff-on-Sea after a TikTok video surfaced, allegedly showing him spitting on the statue of the late MP Sir David Amess.
Police are looking into possible public order and criminal damage offenses, and the man is currently in custody as investigations go on.
David Amess family welcome police probe
Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP, was murdered in 2021. His statue was put up as a tribute.
After the recent incident, Amess's family said they were "deeply upset" and welcomed the police investigation.
As their spokesperson shared, David believed passionately in freedom of expression and the right to disagree.