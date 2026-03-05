Man attacks coworker's husband over Instagram message, injures him
India
A Bengaluru apparel manager, Gopi K, was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by Suresh on February 27.
The incident started when Gopi received an Instagram message—apparently from his former coworker Ashwini—asking for his phone number.
After he replied, Suresh called and verbally abused him for messaging his wife.
Man is on the run
The situation escalated quickly: the next day, Suresh showed up outside Gopi's workplace in an autorickshaw, blocked his way, and attacked him with a machete.
Gopi suffered severe head and face injuries but is now recovering in hospital.
Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections and are still searching for Suresh. The case has been reported.