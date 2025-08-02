Man attacks father-in-law over daughter's 2nd marriage in Rajasthan
In Barmer district, Rajasthan, a family dispute turned violent when Ramesh Kumar Vishnoi (30) allegedly assaulted his father-in-law, Mohanlal Vishnoi (45), on a Friday morning.
The incident happened after Ramesh found out that his wife had remarried another man while still legally married to him.
Ramesh, along with his father and eight others, reportedly attacked Mohanlal at his home—villagers heard Mohanlal's cries for help, and the group fled.
Case registered, accused on the run
Mohanlal is currently in the hospital recovering from his injuries. Police have registered a case based on his statement and are searching for Ramesh and his accomplices.
Authorities shared that Ramesh and his wife were married as minors but only started living together as adults; she left him two years ago before her recent remarriage sparked this violence.