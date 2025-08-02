PM Modi puts Pakistan on notice, says BrahMos made in India
At a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi put Pakistan on notice, saying BrahMos missiles will now be made in Lucknow.
He warned that if Pakistan "commits any sin again," these homegrown missiles from Uttar Pradesh will hit back at terrorists.
Modi also highlighted how BrahMos played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor.
BrahMos missiles made in Lucknow
Lucknow's new BrahMos plant is part of the UP Defence Corridor and produces supersonic cruise missiles—fast, powerful, and all made in India.
This boosts India's self-reliance and defense strength.
BrahMos played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor
After a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 civilians earlier last year, India responded with deep strikes into Pakistani territory using indigenous weapons like BrahMos and drones.
The move shows India's commitment to fighting terrorism with its own tech and sends a strong signal about not backing down.