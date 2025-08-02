PM Modi puts Pakistan on notice, says BrahMos made in India India Aug 02, 2025

At a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi put Pakistan on notice, saying BrahMos missiles will now be made in Lucknow.

He warned that if Pakistan "commits any sin again," these homegrown missiles from Uttar Pradesh will hit back at terrorists.

Modi also highlighted how BrahMos played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor.