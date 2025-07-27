Next Article
Man attacks woman, mother over rejected marriage proposal in Chandigarh
A rejected marriage proposal turned violent in Manimajra, Chandigarh on July 23, when Malkit Singh allegedly attacked Rimpy (26) and her mother Surjeet Kaur with a knife.
Singh, who was reportedly drunk at the time, was arrested the same day.
Both women were injured but managed to reach the police station for help.
Accused had been proposing to victim since last year
Singh had been repeatedly proposing to Rimpy since they met in Malaysia in November 2023.
On the day of the incident, he showed up outside their house as they were heading to the police station—after another rejection, things escalated and he allegedly attacked them.
Singh now faces charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
