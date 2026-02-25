Man named in Thar crash; locals say woman was driving
What's the story
A 19-year-old man from Delhi, Shaurya Goyal, has been named in a road rage case in Goa. The incident involved a rented Mahindra Thar that rammed into a Hyundai i20, killing 65-year-old Bhagat Ram Sharma from Bhopal. The accident occurred on Monday near Happy Bar in Assagao when Goyal was allegedly driving the Thar "in a rash and negligent manner."
Investigation underway
Eyewitnesses allege Goyal switched seats after crash
Police said he lost control of the SUV and crashed into the Hyundai i20, resulting in the death of one of its occupants. Eyewitnesses, however, have alleged that Goyal was not driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. They claimed a woman was behind the wheel and Goyal switched seats after the crash to protect her from police action. However, these allegations have been rejected by the police, who named Goyal as the driver in their FIR.
Video footage
Video shows Goyal trying to drive away from scene
Videos from the scene show a young man getting out of the Thar and making a call, possibly to his parents. Three women are also seen inside the vehicle. The footage seems to show him trying to drive away before locals stopped him, with reports saying he claimed he was only moving the vehicle off the road.
Legal proceedings
Police investigating driver switch allegations
The police have seized the rented Thar and registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death against Goyal. They are now looking into the allegations of a "driver switch" as part of their investigation. Forensic evidence, eyewitness accounts, and video footage will be examined to determine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. Goyal was arrested on Wednesday but got bail within an hour.