Man boycotted by community for attending nephew's funeral
India
In Kandanakunta village, Telangana, a 45-year-old man was boycotted by his own community after the community announced a boycott on February 2, 2026, citing an issue in his family.
Things got tense when he attended his nephew's funeral on February 11 despite the ban.
Other community members confronted him at the funeral, questioning why he was there.
Case registered under Protection of Civil Rights Act
After the confrontation, a local panchayat official filed a complaint. Police registered a case under the Protection of Civil Rights Act.
Police said the investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible.