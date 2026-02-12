Man boycotted by community for attending nephew's funeral India Feb 12, 2026

In Kandanakunta village, Telangana, a 45-year-old man was boycotted by his own community after the community announced a boycott on February 2, 2026, citing an issue in his family.

Things got tense when he attended his nephew's funeral on February 11 despite the ban.

Other community members confronted him at the funeral, questioning why he was there.