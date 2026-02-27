Man 'butchering his family' shot by police in Virginia

Officer on restricted duty, investigations ongoing

Officers ordered Chhatra to drop the knife, but he kept attacking—leading a Mason District officer to shoot him.

Chief Kevin Davis described it as a man "butchering his family." Both Binda and Mamta died at the hospital; Chhatra died at the scene.

The son-in-law is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while a one-year-old grandson was found unharmed and taken into protective custody, with an appropriate family placement arranged.

The officer involved is on restricted duty as investigations continue, with bodycam footage set to be released within 30 days.