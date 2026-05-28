Man caught visiting girlfriend, families arrange wedding in Garhwa, Jharkhand
India
A young couple in Garhwa, Jharkhand, ended up getting married after the man was caught visiting his girlfriend's house at night.
Instead of drama, the families and local community came together for a meeting and decided to arrange their wedding, respecting the couple's wish to be together.
Ceremony rituals and send-off viral locally
The ceremony brought out traditional rituals like exchanging garlands, with villagers and relatives joining in.
Clips from the event, including the bride's emotional send-off, have gone viral locally, sparking conversations about how communities can handle tricky situations with understanding and cooperation.