Man confronts estranged wife over voter card in West Bengal
India
Voting at a West Bengal polling booth took an unexpected turn when a man confronted his estranged wife, trying to snatch her voter card and pull her hair.
The couple, separated for two years, had their dispute interrupted by quick action from security forces, who stepped in right away.
Security forces ensured she could vote
The man demanded that his wife shouldn't be allowed to vote until his name was removed from her voter ID.
Despite the commotion, security made sure she could cast her ballot without further trouble.
This all happened during the first phase of the state elections, which saw a huge turnout of over 92%.
The next round of voting is set for April 29.