Man convicted of rape acquitted after a case dating back to 2004 (more than 2 decades)
The Chhattisgarh High Court has changed the earlier rape conviction in the case originating in 2004 to attempted rape, saying there wasn't enough proof of penetration.
Vasudeo Gond, whose sentence was reduced after the court found that ejaculation alone didn't meet the legal definition of rape.
Court noted that the survivor's story changed over time
The survivor's story shifted—she first said there was penetration but later clarified there wasn't.
Medical reports noted redness and white discharge and that the hymen was intact, and traces of human sperm were found on her clothes; the medical officer did not give a definitive opinion confirming rape.
On February 16, 2026, the High Court ruled that without clear evidence of penetration, the original charge couldn't stand. Gond now has to pay a ₹200 fine.