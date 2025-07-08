Next Article
Man detained for offensive social media remarks
A 30-year-old from Piparwar village, Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh), was arrested after he allegedly posted a video on social media making derogatory comments about Hindu deities.
The police got a complaint about the video on July 6 through X (formerly Twitter) and started looking into what they called a "deliberate and malicious act."
Accused charged under relevant sections of IPC
The man, Ravi Shankar, now faces charges under Sections 299 and 353(2) of the BNS, which cover actions meant to outrage religious feelings and statements that could stir up public trouble.
Police moved quickly to arrest him, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities work to keep things peaceful in the area.