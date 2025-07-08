Next Article
Govt labels rail order to X as isolated misuse case
India's government is standing by its Sahyog Portal—a tool for agencies to ask social media platforms to take down certain posts—after X Corp (formerly Twitter) challenged a takedown notice involving a viral video of a woman driving on railway tracks.
The government called the issue an "isolated incident" of misuse and said the portal helps manage harmful content online.
Why X Corp is challenging the takedown
X Corp is worried the portal could let too many officials remove content without proper checks, which might lead to unfair censorship.
This case isn't just about one video—it's about how India balances keeping the internet safe, protecting free speech, and deciding who gets to control what we see online.