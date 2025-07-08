Government responds to X's 'Press censorship' allegations

X's worries about press freedom

This clash highlights ongoing tension between social media platforms and the Indian government over what can be shown online.

X says it was told to block over 2,300 accounts—including big news outlets—without much explanation, warning that not following orders could mean legal trouble.

While X did comply, it's worried about press freedom and is urging users to seek legal help if their content gets blocked.

For anyone who relies on social media for news or expression, these debates matter more than ever.