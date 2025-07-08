Love triangle ends in murder in Karnataka
In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, a woman named Ashwini (26) and her boyfriend Gururaj (36) have been arrested for the murder of Ashwini's former live-in partner, Raghavendra Naik (39).
Police say the couple killed Naik after he allegedly began harassing Ashwini, demanding she return to him, following their breakup.
They then dumped his body in the Krishna River at Shakti Nagar.
How the crime unfolded
On March 12, Ashwini and Gururaj reportedly lured Naik to a cemetery near Krishna Nagar and assaulted him, causing fatal injuries. Afterward, they disposed of his body in the river.
The case broke open when police traced call and WhatsApp records; during questioning, Ashwini confessed to planning the murder.
Both she and Gururaj—along with a friend who helped—are now in custody as investigations continue.