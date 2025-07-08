Love triangle ends in murder in Karnataka

How the crime unfolded

On March 12, Ashwini and Gururaj reportedly lured Naik to a cemetery near Krishna Nagar and assaulted him, causing fatal injuries. Afterward, they disposed of his body in the river.

The case broke open when police traced call and WhatsApp records; during questioning, Ashwini confessed to planning the murder.

Both she and Gururaj—along with a friend who helped—are now in custody as investigations continue.