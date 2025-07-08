BJP alleges accused's names altered in Kolkata gang-rape FIR
A 24-year-old law student at South Calcutta Law College was allegedly gang-raped by four men—two students and a security guard among them—inside the college's guard room.
The survivor says she was called to campus on June 25 with promises of a key student position, but was instead forced into the room after rejecting a marriage proposal from one of the accused.
Medical reports confirm assault, and CCTV footage reportedly shows her being dragged inside.
Accused arrested, college fired staff
All four accused have been arrested and are in police custody. The college expelled the two student accused and fired the staff member involved.
Security has been tightened on campus while police continue their investigation.
The case has sparked political criticism over women's safety in West Bengal, with the survivor's father demanding strict punishment for those responsible.