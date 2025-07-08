BJP alleges accused's names altered in Kolkata gang-rape FIR India Jul 08, 2025

A 24-year-old law student at South Calcutta Law College was allegedly gang-raped by four men—two students and a security guard among them—inside the college's guard room.

The survivor says she was called to campus on June 25 with promises of a key student position, but was instead forced into the room after rejecting a marriage proposal from one of the accused.

Medical reports confirm assault, and CCTV footage reportedly shows her being dragged inside.