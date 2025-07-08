Next Article
Two CRPF personnel injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast
Two CRPF personnel were hurt on Tuesday after an IED exploded during a road security patrol in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
The blast happened between Timapur and Murdanda villages, and both injured officers were quickly given medical help before being taken to the district hospital.
Naxalites often plant hidden explosives to disrupt operations
This incident is another reminder of the dangers faced by security teams and locals in the region, as Naxalites often plant hidden explosives to disrupt operations.
These attacks not only slow down law enforcement but also put everyday people at risk, showing how challenging things remain for those working in these forested areas.