Odisha detains 444 for citizenship verification
Odisha has detained 444 people—mainly working in construction and factories—on suspicion of being undocumented Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas.
They're currently held at two centers while authorities check their citizenship papers.
This move is part of a bigger push to tighten immigration rules and boost security in key coastal districts.
Nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration
This isn't just about Odisha—it's part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration, especially from Bangladesh.
Officials say the real number of undocumented migrants is likely much higher than the state's official count of 3,740.
With recent security concerns across the country, the government is stepping up efforts to identify and deport those without valid documents, aiming to keep communities safe and ensure legal compliance.