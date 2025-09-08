OpenAI steps into Hollywood with AI animated film 'Critterz'

OpenAI is diving into the world of cinema by backing Critterz, an animated feature film. The movie, which will be released worldwide in 2026, will use OpenAI's tools and computing resources to speed up production. The collaboration hopes to show how AI can cut down on time and costs in filmmaking. Instead of the usual three years, Critterz will be completed in just nine months with a budget of less than $30 million—well below what major animated productions usually cost.

Project evolution 'Critterz' sequel to 2023 short film of same name The Critterz project is a sequel to the 2023 short film of the same name. Directed by Chad Nelson, this earlier work combined OpenAI's DALL-E with traditional animation and was screened at Annecy, Tribeca, and Cannes Lions. The positive response led producers to expand the concept into a full-length feature. Now, Vertigo Films in London and Native Foreign in Los Angeles are working on it together.

Creative exploration Generative AI can enhance human creativity The producers of Critterz hope to show that generative AI can enhance human creativity, not replace it. Allan Niblo and James Richardson from Vertigo, along with Mikhail Kleverov from Native Foreign, believe AI will open new doors in storytelling. Richardson said the original short film showed how AI tools could help tell "beautiful and entertaining stories." Nelson also noted that DALL-E had transformed his creative process by allowing him to explore multiple ideas quickly.