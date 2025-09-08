OpenAI steps into Hollywood with AI animated film 'Critterz'
What's the story
OpenAI is diving into the world of cinema by backing Critterz, an animated feature film. The movie, which will be released worldwide in 2026, will use OpenAI's tools and computing resources to speed up production. The collaboration hopes to show how AI can cut down on time and costs in filmmaking. Instead of the usual three years, Critterz will be completed in just nine months with a budget of less than $30 million—well below what major animated productions usually cost.
Project evolution
'Critterz' sequel to 2023 short film of same name
The Critterz project is a sequel to the 2023 short film of the same name. Directed by Chad Nelson, this earlier work combined OpenAI's DALL-E with traditional animation and was screened at Annecy, Tribeca, and Cannes Lions. The positive response led producers to expand the concept into a full-length feature. Now, Vertigo Films in London and Native Foreign in Los Angeles are working on it together.
Creative exploration
Generative AI can enhance human creativity
The producers of Critterz hope to show that generative AI can enhance human creativity, not replace it. Allan Niblo and James Richardson from Vertigo, along with Mikhail Kleverov from Native Foreign, believe AI will open new doors in storytelling. Richardson said the original short film showed how AI tools could help tell "beautiful and entertaining stories." Nelson also noted that DALL-E had transformed his creative process by allowing him to explore multiple ideas quickly.
Industry apprehensions
Concerns about AI films being impersonal or lacking authenticity
Despite the optimism, there are concerns that audiences might find AI films impersonal or lacking authenticity. Traditional animation has always been valued for its human touch, and it's still unclear if an AI-assisted film can evoke the same emotional response. Additionally, many artists and writers fear job loss as AI becomes more prevalent in the industry. Media companies are also suing to protect their intellectual property from potential misuse by platforms like MidJourney.