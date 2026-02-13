Man dies after asking wedding guests not to urinate
India
A man named Rajesh Nishad lost his life in Prayagraj's Naini area after he asked wedding guests not to urinate near his house.
Things escalated quickly, and he was attacked with an iron rod. Sadly, Rajesh didn't make it—he was declared dead at the hospital.
Police have filed a case against 12 people based on his family's complaint.
Six people have been arrested so far, including Sunil Kanojia—a police constable who is believed to be the main attacker.
