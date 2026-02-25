Man dies after Chinese manja cuts his throat
A man identified in reports as Mohammad Shoaib, 33, or Syed Shoaib, 34, lost his life in Lucknow after a banned glass-coated kite string, known as Chinese manja, cut his throat while he was riding his motorcycle over the Haiderganj bridge.
The string caused deep damage to vital blood vessels, causing him to crash and bleed heavily.
Even though bystanders rushed him to the hospital, he didn't survive.
Details of the incident
Shoaib lived in Sitee Bihar, Dubagga, and worked as a medical representative.
On Wednesday afternoon, he was simply commuting when the stray manja got tangled around his neck.
Police confirmed the cause of death but haven't identified who was flying the kite that led to this tragic accident.
Deaths due to manja now treated as murder
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that any death caused by Chinese manja will now be treated as murder.
Police have started cracking down hard: they've inspected 11,899 shops and 117 warehouses across the state, confiscated nearly ₹2 lakh worth of these strings, registered multiple FIRs, and arrested several people linked to selling or using them.