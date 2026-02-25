Man dies after Chinese manja cuts his throat India Feb 25, 2026

A man identified in reports as Mohammad Shoaib, 33, or Syed Shoaib, 34, lost his life in Lucknow after a banned glass-coated kite string, known as Chinese manja, cut his throat while he was riding his motorcycle over the Haiderganj bridge.

The string caused deep damage to vital blood vessels, causing him to crash and bleed heavily.

Even though bystanders rushed him to the hospital, he didn't survive.