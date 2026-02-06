Man dies after falling into pit dug for water project India Feb 06, 2026

A 25-year-old man, Kamal Bhayani, lost his life after falling into a 15-foot pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri.

The pit, dug by the DJB for construction work, was reportedly barricaded, and investigators are examining whether warning signs, lighting and barricades were in place or adequate.

Kamal's family searched for him overnight before police found his body.

The tragedy has sparked questions about basic safety on city projects.