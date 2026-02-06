Man dies after falling into pit dug for water project
A 25-year-old man, Kamal Bhayani, lost his life after falling into a 15-foot pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri.
The pit, dug by the DJB for construction work, was reportedly barricaded, and investigators are examining whether warning signs, lighting and barricades were in place or adequate.
Kamal's family searched for him overnight before police found his body.
The tragedy has sparked questions about basic safety on city projects.
3 DJB engineers suspended
After visiting the site, a government minister ordered the suspension of three DJB engineers while an inquiry is underway.
A special committee is now investigating safety arrangements and compliance and will report soon. The company behind the project could also face action.
Meanwhile, Kamal's family has been promised compensation for their loss.