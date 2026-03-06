Man dies after girl splashes Holi colors on woman
A 26-year-old man named Tarun lost his life in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar JJ Colony after an 11-year-old girl accidentally splashed Holi colors on a woman from another community.
What started as a minor mishap quickly escalated into a violent fight between families, leaving several people hurt.
Tarun, returning home from Holi celebrations and unaware of the conflict, was attacked late at night.
4 people arrested, investigation underway
Tarun was allegedly brutally beaten with rods and struck with a stone by relatives of the woman involved. He died in hospital the next day.
Police have arrested four people so far and are reviewing CCTV footage while taking witness statements.
Meanwhile, crowds have gathered demanding justice for Tarun, leading to protests outside the police station and unrest near the accused's home.