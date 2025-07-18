Next Article
Man dies as roof of school building collapses in rain
A government school in Ranchi, Jharkhand, saw part of its roof collapse on Friday after days of heavy rain.
Sadly, an elderly man who was sleeping on the verandah lost his life, and at least one more person is still feared trapped under the rubble.
Safety and answers are top priorities right now
Rescue teams are working to find anyone still stuck.
Police have started investigating what led to the collapse, with officials saying safety and answers are their top priorities right now.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about how safe school buildings really are during bad weather.