Man dies, woman hospitalized after Klangkuenstler show in Mumbai
A night out at the Klangkuenstler All Night Long musical show in Mumbai turned tragic when a 35-year-old man died and a woman landed in the hospital after reportedly drinking too much.
Both started feeling unwell while dancing at the NSCI Dome and were rushed to hospital, where the man sadly did not make it and was treated at Breach Candy Hospital.
Early reports suggest dehydration may have been involved.
Police file accidental death report
Police have filed an Accidental Death Report and are looking into what happened.
This is not the first time something like this has occurred: in April this year, two people died at a Goregaon concert allegedly due to a drug overdose.
These incidents highlight why better safety checks and support are needed at festivals to keep everyone safe.