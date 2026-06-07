Man dies, woman hospitalized after Klangkuenstler show in Mumbai India Jun 07, 2026

A night out at the Klangkuenstler All Night Long musical show in Mumbai turned tragic when a 35-year-old man died and a woman landed in the hospital after reportedly drinking too much.

Both started feeling unwell while dancing at the NSCI Dome and were rushed to hospital, where the man sadly did not make it and was treated at Breach Candy Hospital.

Early reports suggest dehydration may have been involved.