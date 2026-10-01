Man dragged off Kurla bridge after accused of harassing women
India
A video from Kurla station is making the rounds online, showing a man being dragged off a railway bridge after he was accused of harassing women in the women's compartment of a Mumbai local train.
In the clip, he's seen struggling and can be heard pleading, "Bhai, mujhe bacha lo" (Brother, please save me), as passengers and police try to move him.
Passengers handed accused man to RPF
According to posts online, passengers had caught the man and allegedly taught him a lesson before handing him over to Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers.
The incident quickly caught railway officials' attention. Central Railway's divisional manager tagged RPF Mumbai Division on social media and asked, "Kindly look into it."
RPF Mumbai Division acknowledged the post.