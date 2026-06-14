Man fined ₹500 at Kalyan station as platform ticket expires India Jun 14, 2026

A man got fined ₹500 at Kalyan station after his platform ticket expired while waiting for a delayed train.

He'd bought the ticket to drop off his family, but the train was pushed back from noon to 5pm way past the two-hour limit.

The video of him questioning why passengers should pay for delays they can't control has been making the rounds online.