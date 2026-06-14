Man fined ₹500 at Kalyan station as platform ticket expires
India
A man got fined ₹500 at Kalyan station after his platform ticket expired while waiting for a delayed train.
He'd bought the ticket to drop off his family, but the train was pushed back from noon to 5pm way past the two-hour limit.
The video of him questioning why passengers should pay for delays they can't control has been making the rounds online.
Platform ticket rules and fees debated
Platform tickets cost ₹10 and let you stay on the platform for two hours. If you go over, you're supposed to buy another or face a penalty (₹250).
This incident has sparked debate online over railway rules, with some people blaming authorities and others suggesting real-time tracking apps to handle delays.