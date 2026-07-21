Man found hanging, woman found dead in Sant Nagar apartment
India
A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead in their Sant Nagar, southeast Delhi, apartment on Monday morning.
Police arrived after a call at 9:08am and discovered the woman lying on the bed and the man hanging from a ceiling fan.
A handwritten note, believed to be from the man, was also found at the scene.
Evidence collected, bodies sent to AIIMS
Crime and forensic teams have collected evidence, and both bodies have been sent to AIIMS for postmortem exams.
The families have been informed, and police say they are looking into every possibility as they wait for forensic results to help piece together what happened.