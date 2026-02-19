Man gets 3 years in jail for blowing 'flying kiss'
India
A Mumbai court has sentenced a man to three years in prison and fined him ₹3,000 for sexually harassing and stalking a 16-year-old girl back in 2017.
He blew a "flying kiss" at her during a Haldi Kumkum event and later grabbed her hand while she was on her way to tuition classes.
Court's stance on 'harmless' gesture
The court made it clear that the "flying kiss" was not harmless—it counted as a sexual gesture that violated the girl's dignity under Indian law.
The accused's claim that it was just dancing didn't hold up, and his argument about a neighbor fabricating the complaint was also dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Even though he's now married with an infant, he'll serve his sentence for what happened nine years ago.