Man gets arrested for avoiding traffic fines using fake number
In Hyderabad, Syed Aliuddin was arrested after he changed his bike's number plate from TS11 EZ 2936 to TS11 EZ 2836, pretending to be someone else to avoid traffic fines.
His trick led to 23 wrong e-challans landing on Faheem Ali, the real owner of the original number.
Aliuddin racked up violations like signal jumping and riding without a helmet, while Faheem kept getting penalty messages for things he never did.
Police traced him using CCTV and ANPR cameras
After Faheem reported the mix-up, police used CCTV and ANPR cameras to trace the real culprit.
Once they confirmed it was Aliuddin behind the wheel, he was arrested and charged under multiple sections of both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.
Joint Commissioner Joel Davis reminded everyone that tampering with number plates is a serious crime and urged people to report suspicious activity.