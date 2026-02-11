Man gets arrested for avoiding traffic fines using fake number India Feb 11, 2026

In Hyderabad, Syed Aliuddin was arrested after he changed his bike's number plate from TS11 EZ 2936 to TS11 EZ 2836, pretending to be someone else to avoid traffic fines.

His trick led to 23 wrong e-challans landing on Faheem Ali, the real owner of the original number.

Aliuddin racked up violations like signal jumping and riding without a helmet, while Faheem kept getting penalty messages for things he never did.