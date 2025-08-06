Man gets close to wild lion for video, goes viral India Aug 06, 2025

A man in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, got way too close to a wild lion while it was eating—just to film a video.

The lion growled and even charged at him, but he continued filming while moving back before finally backing off unharmed.

The clip quickly went viral and set off a heated debate about how dangerous—and irresponsible—this kind of behavior is.