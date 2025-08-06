Man gets close to wild lion for video, goes viral
A man in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, got way too close to a wild lion while it was eating—just to film a video.
The lion growled and even charged at him, but he continued filming while moving back before finally backing off unharmed.
The clip quickly went viral and set off a heated debate about how dangerous—and irresponsible—this kind of behavior is.
People online weren't impressed
Many slammed the man for putting both himself and the lion at risk, with some saying he should face consequences if only to discourage others from trying similar stunts.
Users stressed the need for respecting wildlife boundaries.
This isn't just about 1 reckless video
Getting too close to wild animals isn't just risky; it can force authorities to harm animals if things go wrong.
The viral moment is a reminder: keeping your distance keeps everyone safer, humans and animals alike.